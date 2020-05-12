"Due to the historic drop in travel demand and the expected slow pace of recovery, Hyatt (NYSE:H) has made the extremely difficult decision to implement layoffs and restructure roles across its global corporate functions, beginning June 1, 2020."

"These actions will impact around 1,300 colleagues around the world," according to a company statement.

Hyatt said it had also reduce pay for top brass, board members and all employees as part of a restructuring, adding that the staff who were being laid off would be eligible for receive severance pay.