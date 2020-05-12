"Air traffic levels will not be back to 100% by September. They won't even be back to 25%," Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dave Calhoun said in an interview with NBC to be aired today. "Maybe by the end of the year we approach 50%."

"So there will definitely be adjustments that have to be made on the part of the airlines."

Asked by Today show host Savannah Guthrie if a major airline might have to fold, Calhoun replied, "Yes, most likely."

Related tickers: AAL, ALGT, ALK, DAL, FRNT, HA, JBLU, LUV, SAVE, UAL