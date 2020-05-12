Britain could be headed toward negative interest rates at upcoming Bank of England monetary policy meetings, according to Deputy Governor for Monetary Policy Ben Broadbent.

"The committee are certainly prepared to do what is necessary to meet our remit with risks still to the downside," he told CNBC.

Besides two previous rate cuts, the BOE has announced £200B of fresh quantitative easing, bringing its bond buying program to a total of £645B.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, EWUS, DGBP, FKU, FLGB, HEWU, UGBP, ZGBR