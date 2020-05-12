Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) +5.4% premarket after meeting estimates with a 2.6% rise in full-year core earnings to €14.9B, though it pulled guidance due to coronavirus uncertainty.

"We are experiencing a direct impact on our roaming revenues from lower international travel and we also expect economic pressures to impact our customer revenues over time," according to the company, "however, we are also seeing significant increases in data volumes and further improvements in loyalty."

Vodafone also maintained its full-year dividend at €9.00 a share after cutting the payout a year ago to shore up its balance sheet.