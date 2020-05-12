Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has priced $1.15B (from $1B) of 0.250% convertible senior notes due May 15, 2025 in a private placement.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $172.5M notes.

Closing date is May 14, 2020.

The initial conversion rate for the notes is 9.1098 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of the notes.

Estimated net proceeds of ~$1.1B will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, to fund its obligations of $500M outstanding 3.45% senior notes due 2021, its outstanding 3.95% senior notes due 2022 and its outstanding 7.20% senior notes due 2028; and to repurchase ~$50M common stock and the remainder for general corporate purposes

Previously: Pioneer Natural Resources offers $1B convertible senior notes (May 11)