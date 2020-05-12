Toyota (NYSE:TM) expects operating profit to drop 80% ¥500B ($4.66B) for the year through March 2021 as the coronavirus deals the automaker "a bigger shock than the 2008 global financial crisis."

"We anticipate a big drop in sales volumes, but despite that we are expecting to remain in the black," Toyota President Akio Toyoda said at a livestreamed media briefing. "We hope to become a leader of the country’s economic recovery."

For the year to March, Toyota expects to sell 8.9M vehicles globally, versus 10.46M in the year just ended.