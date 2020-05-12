Futures drift ahead of the open

Another mixed day may be in store on Wall Street amid optimism about an economic recovery and fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections (Dr. Fauci will testify before the Senate at 10 a.m.).

Pointing to earlier gains overnight, U.S. stock index futures have now inched below the starting line, down 0.3% .

On the trade front, President Trump said he opposed renegotiating the U.S.-China phase one deal, while Beijing announced a new list of 79 American products eligible for waivers from retaliatory tariffs.

The Fed additionally disclosed it would start purchasing corporate bond ETFs as of today, one of several tools to improve market functioning in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.