Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) is up 86% premarket after announcing positive top line results from its Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of omidubicel, an investigational advanced cell therapy as a potential life-saving treatment option for patients in need of bone marrow transplant.

The median time to neutrophil engraftment was 12 days for patients randomized to omidubicel, compared to 22 days for the comparator group of patients who received a standard umbilical cord blood transplant (p<0.001).

The company anticipates initiating BLA submission in Q4.

The intent-to-treat analysis included 125 patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, acute myelogenous leukemia, chronic myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, and the primary endpoint of time to neutrophil engraftment was met.

Gamida Cell expects to report full efficacy and safety results later this year.