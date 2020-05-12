Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) reports direct-to-consumer revenue rose 12.8% in Q1 to $90.3M and total revenue increased 26.4% to $113.0M even with stores closed in March.

Gross margin fell to 46.9% of sales vs. 48.9% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was -$22.9M vs. -$8.6M a year ago.

The company ended the quarter with a cash position of $116.1M after financing activities.

Looking ahead, Casper Sleep is reducing the number of planned new retail store openings in 2020 and expects total 2020 capital expenditures to be below $15M.

