Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) is reacquiring from Sandoz Inc. the rights to its SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg and 0.15mg products currently marketed in U.S.

Adamis has simultaneously entered into an exclusive distribution and commercialization agreement with US WorldMeds, LLC for the U.S. commercial rights for the SYMJEPI products upon the termination of Sandoz’s commercial rights, as well as its ZIMHI (naloxone HCI Injection, USP) 5mg/0.5mL product candidate.

Sandoz will continue to support the products in the U.S. through the end of the transition period to help minimize any potential impact to patients and customers.

Under the terms of the Adamis/WorldMeds agreement, the latter will receive an upfront payment and potential milestones totaling up to $26M.

Adamis will be responsible for supplying the products to US WorldMeds and will retain rights to commercialize the products outside the U.S.