Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS, saying the stock had rallied more than 70% off its March low and had climbed near its $95 price target.

This is an "outstanding share price performance in context," writes UBS analyst Jon Rigby, noting the outperformance relative to other major oil companies as well as a difficult crude oil environment.

The rally speaks to the "leading reputation for capital discipline and the highly resilient, yet flexible financial model that CVX is running," according to Rigby.

CVX's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.