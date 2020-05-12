Macerich (NYSE:MAC) reopens 13 assets within the past two weeks and expects to be able to open about 35 properties by the end of May.

Macerich gains 3.7% in premarket trading.

Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 81 cents per share vs. consensus of 59 cents and 81 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $227.0M beats the average analyst estimate of $223.2M and compares with $226.5M a year ago.

During the trough of the pandemic, all but a few of Macerich's malls were closed; about 74% of gross leasable area, which was previously occupied before the COVID-19 closures, was closed.

As of March 31, 2020, Macerich had $735M of cash on its balance sheet, including joint ventures at the company's share.

Macerich sees spending $60M in the last three quarters of the year on redevelopment, a 60% cut vs. previously estimated redevelopment expenditures; it cut controllable shopping center expenses by ~45% during the time its properties are substantially closed.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $202.4M vs.$198.8M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 same-center net operating income, excluding lease termination income, increased 1.03% Y/Y.

Mall portfolio occupancy of 93.1% at March 31, 2020 slipped from 94.0% at December 31, 2019.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

