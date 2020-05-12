The joint venture of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Australian asset manager Fidante Partners launches its first Australian product, the Ares Global Credit Income Fund.

The fund is an actively managed dynamic and flexible strategy designed for shifting markets to generate steady income with a focus on capital preservation.

It has a target distribution of 3%-4% per year paid monthly. Seeking to generate stable income, the fund expects to invest in a highly diversified portfolio of carefully selected credit issuers.

The Ares Global Credit Income Fund is the first of several products that Ares Australia Management expects to launch in Australia over the next two years.