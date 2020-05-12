Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) CEO Jose Cil sent an open letter on the planned reopening of the dining areas at Burger King, Tim Horton and Popeyes restaurants as it shifts to recovery mode.

The company says it has introduced acrylic shields and contactless service at most restaurants, and is maintaining social distancing using tabletop signage to indicate which tables are open.

The chains will be sanitizing tables and chairs after each use and will have hand sanitizer available in the dining room for our guests. They will also turn off self-serve soda fountains and are offering beverages, extra condiments and trays from the behind the front counter.

In addition, QSR has further scaled digital capabilities and added hundreds of restaurants to delivery apps and upgraded its drive-thru outlets.