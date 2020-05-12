Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) has received Breakthrough Device Designation for its PoNS device as a potential treatment for gait deficit due to symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis (“MS”), to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program.

The designation, akin to Breakthrough Therapy status for a drug, provides for more intensive guidance on development by the FDA, the involvement of more senior agency personnel, the assignment of a case manager and priority review of the marketing application.