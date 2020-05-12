Adjusted net income of $0.25 per share, down 32% from a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Industrial Technologies and Services +24%; Precision and Science Technologies +42%; High Pressure Solutions -29%.

Synergy actions related to the Gardner Denver acquisition reduced costs by $80M-$90M, and is expected to incur $450M in expenses in connection with achieving the cost synergies.

Ample liquidity of $1.6B, including $556M of cash on hand and undrawn capacity of $1B under available credit facilities.

Due to the uncertainty of current economic conditions associated with COVID-19, the company is not providing 2020 guidance at this time.

IR -0.3% premarket

Q4 results