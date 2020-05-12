Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) announces that it shipped the "first wave" of its ready-to-drink cannabis-infused beverages, Tweed Houndstooth & Soda and Tweed Bakerstreet & Soda, in March and April, respectively, into the Canadian market.

It expects to ship two additional beverages, Houseplant Grapefruit and Deep Space, in the coming weeks.

It also released four cannabis-infused chocolate bars in Q1: Tokyo Smoke Pause, Tokyo Smoke Go, Tweed Houndstooth & Mocha and Tweed Bakerstreet & Peppermint.

And finally, it released a "number" of vape pen components including batteries, pods and 510 cartridges.

