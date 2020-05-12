Aegon (NYSE:AEG) said it's very unlikely to reach its annual 10% return on equity target, given the COVID-19 pandemic's effects.

Q1 return on equity was 7.0%.

Q1 underlying earnings of EUR 366M ($397M) with earnings in the U.S. hurt by lower interest rates as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and unfavorable mortality experience, which was largely unrelated to COVID-19.

Underlying earnings in Europe, Asia, and Asset Management held up well.

Aegon gains 5.5% in premarket trading in the U.S.

Q1 gross deposits were EUR 52B; net outflows of EUR 1B.

Q1 new life sales were EUR 206M; sales in the U.S. came under competitive pressure and were hurt by the phasing out of certain whole life products, while sales in China benefitted from the ecommerce sales model.

Accident & health insurance new premium production was EUR 76M and property & casualty new premium production was EUR 36M.

Aegon Group solvency II ratio of 208% at March 31, 2020 vs. 201% at Dec. 31, 2019.

