Zillow plans $500M share, note offerings

Zillow (Z,ZG) plans concurrent underwritten public offerings of $500M Class C shares and $500M of convertible senior notes due 2025.

Underwriters of the offerings will have a 30-day option to buy up to $75M in additional shares or notes, respectively.

Neither offering is contingent on the completion of the other offering.

Interest rate, conversion rate, and other note terms will be set at the pricing.

Zillow will use the proceeds of the offerings to repurchase some of its outstanding 2.00% convertible notes due 2021 and for general corporate purposes.