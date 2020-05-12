Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) reported Q1 revenue growth of 24.6% Y/Y to $207.32M; and organic sales from continuing operations of $184.0M (+10.5% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 10 bps to 32.6%.

Q1 Adj. operating margin improved by 50 bps to 8.1%.

Adj. EBITDA from continuing operations was $26.2M (+39.7% Y/Y); and margin improved by 137 bps to $12.6%.

Net cash used in operating activities of continuing operations was $55.44M for the quarter, compared to cash provided $37.65M a year ago.

Company had cash on hand of $270M at the end of the quarter, and significant remaining capacity under revolving credit facility and no debt maturities until 2024.

Due to the volatility of current market conditions, primarily across commercial aerospace, Company made the decision to withdraw FY20 guidance.

Previously: Kaman EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue (May 11)