Bank of America keeps a Buy rating on Toyota (NYSE:TM) despite weak guidance today from the Japanese automaker.

"Based on the figures alone, our take on guidance is negative, but Toyota does not appear to have factored in emergency cost-cutting measures to counter the drop in sales, so we see no need to take the forecasts at face value at this point," updates analyst Kei Nihonyanagi.

Shares of Toyota are down 0.50% premarket to $123.00.

