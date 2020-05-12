Bank of America drops Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to a Neutral rating after having it set at Buy.

After seeing SWK battle through a trade war and pandemic, BofA warns that at some point all of the focus on margin resilience could come at expense of innovation, long-term competitive positioning and distract from a need to onshore more of the supply chain.

The firm thinks Stanley Black & Decker could be one of the stronger top line growers in the sector balanced with steady free cash flow generation, but sees shares as fairly valued

BofA assigns a price objective of $120 to SWK vs. the average sell-side PT of $129.75.