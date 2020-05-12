Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) +7.2% pre-market after reporting a sharp rise in Q1 core earnings, helped by higher metal prices and strong production from its South African and U.S. operations.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was 1.13B South African rand ($723.8M) vs. 808M rand ($57.7M) a year earlier, which coincided with 40% lower leverage and a net debt to EBITDA ratio falling to 0.75x from 1.25x at Dec. 31.

Sibanye lowered its full-year capital spending forecast by ~$60M for its platinum group metals business and by 840M rand for its South African PGM operations after a review of non-essential capital costs prompted by the coronavirus crisis.

At Sibanye's U.S. PGM operations, Q1 2E production rose 8% Y/Y to 141,585 oz. from 130,899 oz. in the prior-year period, reflecting the return to planned production rates at the East Boulder and Stillwater mine; all-in sustaining costs were $894/oz. vs. $833/oz. a year ago.

At the company's South Africa PGM operations, Q1 4E production jumped 58% Y/Y to 418,072 oz. from 263,508 oz. a year earlier, driven by the integration of the Marikana operation following the Lonmin acquisition in June 2019; all-in sustaining costs were $1,089/oz. vs. $845/oz. in the previous year period.

The company said its South African operations were ramping up as planned following partial easing of COVID-19 restrictions in April.