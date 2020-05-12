Following yesterday's strong Q1 report with upside guidance, Rosenblatt maintains its Buy rating on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and raises the price target from $61 to $75.

The firm notes the "positive trends" across all operating metrics with strength in revenue growth, new customer acquisitions, and international expansion.

Rosenblatt says the report validates Datadog's "technology and its early leadership in a fast-emerging market."

More action: Needham (Buy) lifts DDOG's PT from $58 to $70, seeing minimal macro headwinds and "high growth rates over a multi-year horizon."