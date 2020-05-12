A federal judge in Montana late yesterday upheld his previous ruling that canceled an environmental permit for TC Energy's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone XL oil pipeline and threatened other oil and natural gas pipeline projects with delays.

The judge denied a request by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to narrow his April 15 ruling that canceled a permit that allows dredging work on pipelines across bodies of water, saying the Army Corps did not adequately consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on risks to endangered species and habitat when it renewed the permit in 2017.

The ruling does not block construction of Keystone or other pipelines, but without the permit to do dredging work, many oil and gas projects could be delayed pending further environmental reviews.