During Simon Property's (NYSE:SPG) earnings call late yesterday (transcript here), Chairman, CEO and President David Simon said that rent collections have been better than what "prognosticators" have predicted.

"We're doing better than that," he said, although he refused to give a percentage of the rent SPG has been collecting.

Andrew Walker, however, has a few questions ...

He wonders why pretty much all other landlords have given percentages, but Simon management has chosen not to.

"We're going to be relatively conservative just given the kind of the nature of the pandemic," said Simon in response to a question about buybacks. Walker: Properties are closed and no one knows when they'll reopen, rent collections are mystery, as is asset value, and the stock yields 15%. And an analyst wants to talk buybacks?

Simon management sounded "lawyered up" regarding the Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) purchase, says Walker, but he notes the 10-Q includes not previously seen language about "no material adverse effect shall have occurred."