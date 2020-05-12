VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VBLT) has closed its previous registered direct offering of 6,349,208 ordinary shares at a purchase price of $1.575/share and unregistered warrants to purchase the same number of ordinary shares, for gross proceeds of ~$10M.

Additionally, the company has entered into definitive agreements with two of the Company's largest current shareholders (the “Second Offering") for the purchase and sale of 5,142,857 ordinary shares at a purchase price of $1.575/share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market and issue, for expected gross proceeds of ~$8.1M.

VBL will also issue, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to the same number of ordinary shares.

The warrants have an exercise price of $1.45/share and will expire on November 11, 2021.

The Second Offering will close on May 12.

Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.