As expected, the FDA has granted Fast Track status for Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) mRNA-1273, its mRNA vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

A Phase 2 study is next up. It will assess the safety, reactogenicity (adverse events) and immunogenicity of two vaccinations given 28 days apart in 600 healthy volunteers.

If all goes according to plan, a Phase 3 trial will launch in early summer.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.