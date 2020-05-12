Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) is down 20% premarket, after reporting Q1 revenue decline of 36.6% Y/Y to $12.26M.

The decrease in revenue was primarily the result of lower consumables revenue resulting from lower volumes.

For Q1 Tinuum distributions to ADES were $17.1M (-12% Y/Y); and royalty earnings were $3M (-28% Y/Y). Power Generation and Industrials segment revenue were 8.5M (-41.8% Y/Y).

Q1 Operating loss expanded to $8.64M, from $3.56M a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA was $10.77M (-40.3% Y/Y); and margin declined by 550 bps to 87.8%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $13.24M, compared to $16.02M a year ago.

Company’s cash balance, inclusive of restricted cash, was $17.2M at the end of the quarter.

Company announced the suspension of quarterly dividend.

Company says reduction of Senior Term Loan remains a priority, and they are evaluating all discretionary and non-core capital spending initiatives to control cost structure and drive cash flows.

Previously: Advanced Emissions Solutions EPS misses by $0.73, misses on revenue (May 11)