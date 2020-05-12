Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) surges 14% in premarket trading after Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $1.13 beat the average analyst estimate of 93 cents and declined from $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total operating revenue of $362.2M vs. $324.1M consensus and $340.5M in the year-ago quarter.

The company saw a strong January and February followed by a slowdown in late March and early April due to the COVID-19 pandemic impact. Key metrics and revenue improved later in April as a result of stimulus funds, the company said.

Expects a reduction in the amount of interest income it earns for the rest of the year due to the Fed's interest rate cuts.

Withdraws 2020 guidance.

Drew down full $100M available under its revolving credit facility.

Previously: Green Dot EPS beats by $0.20, beats on revenue (May 11)