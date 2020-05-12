T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) preliminary assets under management of $1.13T at April 30, 2020 increased from $1.01T at March 31, 2020, but fell from $1.21T at Dec. 31, 2019.

Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.4B in April 2020 and $5.8B for YTD ended April 30, 2020.

U.S. mutual funds AUM of $620B increased from $562B at March 31, 2020.

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products AUM of $505B increased from $447B.

