Saying the iPhone 12 should start Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) "road to recovery," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintains his Outperform rating and raises the price target from $335 to $350.

Ives has "further confidence that the eye of the storm is in the rear view mirror for Apple from both a demand and supply chain perspective."

The analyst sees only a 10-15% chance that the iPhone 12 lineup launches in October, but Ives still expects strong demand since the coronavirus pandemic likely delayed smartphone upgrades.

Related: In March, Ives trimmed his Apple PT from the Street-high $400 to $335, citing "dark days ahead" due to the pandemic.