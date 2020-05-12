Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) reports AUM of $1.12T (+6.2% Y/Y).

$5.8B increase in money market AUM and net long-term inflows in the institutional business of $1.6B partially off-set by net long-term outflows of $4.9B and non-management fee earning outflows were $0.6B led to net inflow of $0.4B in April.

Market returns led to $63B increase in AUM, FX increased AUM by $2.1B.

Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through April 30 were $1,084.4B, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through April 30 were $829.1B.