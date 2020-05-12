Oppenheimer updates on a Zoom call it held with Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) management yesterday.

"Overall, mgmt. sounds bullish on the near-term opportunity to win new buyers and potentially convert to repeat buyers. While May buyer behavior will be telling, it's clear that ETSY will end FY20 with more buyers, lifting the revenue base to grow into FY21."

The firm says recent mask sales off the platform highlight the dynamic nature of the Etsy marketplace and notes Etsy is shifting creative focus toward acquiring and retaining new customers. Etsy management also emphasized the ability to win Amazon customers given shipping delays and Etsy's distinct product catalog that offers similar or more unique artisanal product.

Oppenheimer has an Outperform rating on Etsy and price target of $85.