MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) announced preliminary Q1 results with revenue of $7.5M, a 112% increase Y/Y.

Gross profit of $4.6M, a 100% increase Y/Y.

EBITDA of $1.5M, compared with an EBITDA loss of $4K Y/Y.

Revenue from KPGs in Illinois and ARL Healthcare in Massachusetts, are expected to increase significantly over the balance of 2020.

Revenue from licensing fees from the sale and distribution of MariMed branded products Betty’s Eddies and Kalm Fusion brands, increased 34% Y/Y and are expected to experience significant growth over the balance of 2020.

“The success of our consolidation strategy contributed to our sales momentum in Q1 2020, enabling us to grow quarterly revenues by 112% Y/Y.” said Bob Fireman, CEO.