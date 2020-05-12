Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) gains FDA approval to market Canalevia (crofelemer delayed-release tablets), an oral plant-based prescription drug candidate, for the treatment of exercise-induced diarrhea (EID) in dogs.

FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) has informed that the Environmental Impact technical section has been deemed Complete as part of its application for conditional approval of Canalevia for EID.

This section provides an assessment of a drug's potential direct and indirect effect on the environment.

In addition to EID, Jaguar is also seeking conditional approval from CVM to market Canalevia for cancer-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs.

If successful, Canalevia could be available under conditional approval for EID or CID in H1 2021.