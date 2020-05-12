Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) down 2.3% pre-market, after the company reported lower Q1 earnings as sales fall due to lower prices for potash & phosphates and a delay in the signing of a potash supply contract in China.

The company said that the coronavirus outbreak “did not have a notable impact” on Q1 results but could affect annual results

Operating profit of $132M was down 42% Y/Y, and adjusted EBITDA declined 29% to $250M; posted a net profit of $60M 57% less than in Q1 2019.

Sales declined 7% to $1.32B

ICL last week signed contracts for the sale of 910,000 tonnes of potash to customers in China.

The company said it would pay a quarterly dividend of $30M, equal to 50% of its net profit

