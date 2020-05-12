Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) reported Q1 net sales increase of 1.8% Y/Y to $524.26M; and average daily net sales increase of 0.2% Y/Y.

Net sales by product line: Wallboard $202.27M (-0.3% Y/Y); Suspended ceiling systems $98.51M (+10.7% Y/Y); Metal framing $93.33M (-6% Y/Y); and Complementary and other products $130.15M (+5.2% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin improved by 122 bps to 30.9%; and operating margin improved by 80 bps to 3.8%.

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations for Q1 was $27.72M, compared to $17.71M.

Adj. EBITDA was $40.28M (+7.5% Y/Y); and margin improved by 41 bps to 7.7%.

Net debt leverage ratio was 2.98x at March 31, 2020 from 3.61x at March 31, 2019.

Company’s consolidated April net sales are down ~20% Y/Y; company withdrew their FY20 guidance on April 8, 2020.

