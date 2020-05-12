Privately held Galderma announces the results from a 120-subject study, DREAM, assessing the safety and patient satisfaction of Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) for the temporary treatment of moderate-to-severe glabellar lines (frown lines) between the eyebrows in adults less than 65 years old.

Results showed that 95% of participants (90% female) were highly satisfied with the twice-yearly treatment schedule and 97% thought the treatment looked natural.

On the safety front, only one patient experienced a treatment-related adverse event (mild injection site bruising).

The FDA approved Dysport for the glabellar lines indication in April 2009, administered no more frequently than every three months.

