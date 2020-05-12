NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) says it still plans to make a final investment decision this year to build its proposed Rio Grande liquefied natural gas export plant in Texas.

NextDecade has a contract with Bechtel to build two liquefaction trains for $7B or three trains for $9.56B; each train can produce 5.87M metric tons/year of LNG or 770M cf/day of natural gas.

The company expects the project to enter service in 2023.

Several other North American LNG developers have delayed their export projects, as government lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19 have slashed global demand for natural gas and other forms of energy.