CEO Sandeep Mathrani tells CNBC that WeWork (WE) has paid its April and May rent in over 80% of locations. The company collected 70% of tenant rent last month.

Mathrani: "The remaining locations, we’re just in discussions with our landlords in a friendly way, and therefore we plan to make whole on our entire obligation."

The exec says WeWork spent the month of April and "tens of millions of dollars" adjusting its workspaces around social distancing requirements for returning workers.

At the end of Q4, WeWork had 739 locations across 140 cities and total membership was above 662K.

Related: Last month, Bloomberg reported that WeWork hadn't paid rent in some locations in hopes of cutting at least 30% from its rent liabilities.