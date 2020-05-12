Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) -11% pre-market reports mixed Q1 results that beat on revenue and miss on EPS.

Q1 highlights: Revenue of $32.5M (+23.7% Y/Y).

Non-GAAP gross margin were 35.4% vs. a 40.3% Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.04M (-21% Y/Y).

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $121.5M as of March 31, 2020.

The company expects Q2 revenues in the range of $21.0M to $22.5M vs. a consensus of $31.3M (2 analysts).

Due to the impact of COVID-19, GDYN is withdrawing its previously announced 2020 outlook.

