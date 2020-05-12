Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Smith Barney agrees to pay a $5M penalty to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it misled clients in its retail wrap fee programs regarding trade execution services and transaction costs.

According to the SEC order, MSSB marketed its wrap fee accounts as offering clients professional investment advice, trade execution, and other services within a "transparent" fee structure.

From at least October 2012 until June 2017, some of MSSB's marketing and client communications gave the impression that wrap fee clients weren't likely to incur additional trade execution costs.

During that period, however, the order found that some MSSB managers routinely directed wrap fee clients' trades to third-party broker-dealers for execution, which in some instances resulted in MSSB clients paying additional transaction fees that weren't visible to them.

MSSB consented to the SEC order without admitting or denying the findings. The order also creates a fund to distribute the penalty paid by MSSB to harmed investors.