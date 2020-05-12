BMO Capital Markets sizes up Camping World (NYSE:CWH) after the company delivered Q1 results ahead of expectations last week.

"Given the company's rocky road as a public company, we think expectations were lower than they probably should have been... But, what got investors excited was commentary about better demand after the quarter, where retail has been aided by consumer desire to spend socially distant family time outdoors," notes analyst Gerrick Johnson.

Johnson says while BMO views the demand trends positively, a Market Perform rating is kept on Camping World with retail dislocation and economic uncertainty still in the mix. BMO remains on the sidelines, looking for signs of longer-term sustainability.