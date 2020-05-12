Stocks mixed as investors weigh latest easing of lockdowns

The major market averages open little changed, as investors seek to balance the economic benefits of the easing of virus-led business shutdowns against the risks of reopening too soon; Dow +0.3% , S&P 500 and Nasdaq both -0.2% .

"A lot of the market stresses have clearly faded and they're getting back to reacting to normal news. There's a general feeling that we know there is a recovery at play, demonstrated by the recovery in oil prices, and Fed statements about a second half recovery," Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, tells WSJ, while adding that "sentiment is very tentative."

Dr. Fauci reportedly will warn the Senate Health Committee in testimony today of the "danger of trying to open" prematurely.

Meanwhile, Pres. Trump and congressional allies are holding off on more virus-related stimulus, as they track the impact of the $5T already poured into the economy.

European markets also are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +1% while Germany's DAX flat and France's CAC -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite both closed -0.1% .

U.S. Treasury yields are roughly flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield at 0.71%.