After reporting record bookings and an upside outlook, II-VI's (NASDAQ:IIVI) target is raised from $26 to $42 at Morgan Stanley.

The firm cites the meaningful beats and the fact that the pandemic didn't impact II-VI's supply chain or demand.

Morgan Stanley remains at Equal-Weight, concerned about valuation but "encouraged" by the margin profile improvement.

More action: Needham (Buy) raises its IIVI PT from $40 to $52, citing the better than expected pandemic navigation and stronger communication bookings, suggesting "a longer tail to the current investment cycle.