Bullard, Kashkari differ on the shape, pace of the recovery

May 12, 2020 10:05 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • St. Louis Fed President James Bullard expects a positive H2 2020 for the U.S. economy after a deeply negative Q2, but much depends on how long the pandemic lockdown lasts.
  • The economy staying in lockdown for more than 90-120 days risks increased bankruptcies and a Depression-scale recession he said at a virtual discussion hosted by OMFIF Tuesday.
  • He also reiterated his position that negative interest rates are "not a good solution for the U.S."
  • Meanwhile, Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Fed, at a separate event, contends that the U.S. economy won't recover until "we get our hands around the virus."
  • He sees a much slower recovery than Bullard  does, saying it might be an "uneven crawling back" to normal.
  • At another event, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan also states his opposition to negative interest rates.
  • He takes the stance that more fiscal stimulus is needed to overcome the impact of the pandemic.
