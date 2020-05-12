SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) +5% despite Q1 results missed EPS and revenue estimates.

Q1 highlights: Total Revenue were $118.3M (flat Y/Y). Mobile revenue $101.2M (+4%).

Net income was $31.1M (+127% Y/Y), with a net income margin of 26.3% vs. 11.6% year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA $32.1M (+39%).

Cash from operating activities was $23.5M (+176%), includes a $4M payment related to contingent acquisition consideration.

Average monthly revenue per paying user increased 9% to $83.58.

SciPlay ended the quarter with $282.6M in cash and equivalents.

