A new exchange that seeks to take on the New York Stock Exchange (ICE -0.1% ) and Nasdaq (NDAQ -0.3% ) when it launches in Q3 gets financial backing from BlackRock (BLK -5.3% ), the world's biggest asset manager.

The Members Exchange, or MEMX, also said that BlackRock will take a seat on its board.

Flow Traders, Manikay Partners, and Williams Trading also participated in MEMX's recent $65M financing round.

It has raised $135M since it was founded in January 2019 as financial firms complained about exchange fees for trading and related services.

MEMX says it will charge substantially lower fees and have fewer, less-complex order types and a basic market data feed.