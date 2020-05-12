Rosneft to cut investments by 200B rubles in 2020

  • Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) will cut its investment program by 200B rubles ($2.73B) to 750B rubles, or ~21%, this year due to the OPEC+ production deal, CEO Igor Sechin reportedly has told Russian Pres. Putin.
  • Sechin also has asked Putin to postpone taxes for geological exploration and align oil transportation tariffs with current oil prices, as the transport tariffs comprise nearly a third of the cost of a barrel of oil for the company.
  • Separately, Russian oil and gas condensate production for the first 10 days in May reportedly fell to 9.45M bbl/day following the global production deal from 11.35M bbl/day produced on average in April.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.