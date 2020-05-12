Rosneft to cut investments by 200B rubles in 2020
- Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) will cut its investment program by 200B rubles ($2.73B) to 750B rubles, or ~21%, this year due to the OPEC+ production deal, CEO Igor Sechin reportedly has told Russian Pres. Putin.
- Sechin also has asked Putin to postpone taxes for geological exploration and align oil transportation tariffs with current oil prices, as the transport tariffs comprise nearly a third of the cost of a barrel of oil for the company.
- Separately, Russian oil and gas condensate production for the first 10 days in May reportedly fell to 9.45M bbl/day following the global production deal from 11.35M bbl/day produced on average in April.